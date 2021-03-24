UrduPoint.com
190 Vehicles Running Without Number Plates Seized

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:15 PM

Local excise department seized as many as 190 vehicles running without number plates during general hold-up conducted here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Local excise department seized as many as 190 vehicles running without number plates during general hold-up conducted here on Wednesday.

District Excise and Taxation Officer Ghulam Qasim said operation was carried out under supervision of excise inspectors namely Matloob Ali and Muzamil Ismael from yesterday, March 23, and would be continued on daily basis in future.

General hold-up was made at tehsils Alipur, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh.

Later, talking to media persons, Ghulam Qasim said that they had caught about 40 motorbikes, four tractor trolleys and as many number of cars from different locations.

He said vehicles running without numbers' identification used to be used for negative purposes and activities.

