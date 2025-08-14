1900 cops deployed for 60 ceremonies in DG Khan division

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan has ordered for foolproof security arrangements across the division for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan has ordered for foolproof security arrangements across the division for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations.

A total of 60 events will be held on Aug 14, including nine in Dera Ghazi Khan, 20 in Muzaffargarh, 17 in Rajanpur, and 14 in Layyah. Over 1,900 personnel, including 20 DSPs and 22 inspectors, will be deployed, supported by 19 Elite Force teams, 16 quick-response units, 64 patrol vehicles, and 59 motorcycle squads, with Dolphin Force patrols also in action.

Security measures include sixteen (16) walkthrough gates, 98 metal detectors, and 212 CCTV cameras at key locations.

More than 196 traffic police officers will manage road flow, while checkpoints and pickets will be set up at public and recreational spots, with female officers assigned for family protection.

Strict action will be taken against one-wheeling, aerial firing, weapons display, hooliganism, and illegal road closures, with special squads formed to curb dangerous motorbike stunts.

RPO urged citizens to celebrate with zeal while avoiding activities that cause harm or distress to others, advising parents to keep a close watch on their children to prevent risky behavior.

APP/hus