Open Menu

1900 Cops Deployed For 60 Ceremonies In DG Khan Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:12 AM

1900 cops deployed for 60 ceremonies in DG Khan division

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan has ordered for foolproof security arrangements across the division for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Sajjad Hassan Khan has ordered for foolproof security arrangements across the division for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations.

A total of 60 events will be held on Aug 14, including nine in Dera Ghazi Khan, 20 in Muzaffargarh, 17 in Rajanpur, and 14 in Layyah. Over 1,900 personnel, including 20 DSPs and 22 inspectors, will be deployed, supported by 19 Elite Force teams, 16 quick-response units, 64 patrol vehicles, and 59 motorcycle squads, with Dolphin Force patrols also in action.

Security measures include sixteen (16) walkthrough gates, 98 metal detectors, and 212 CCTV cameras at key locations.

More than 196 traffic police officers will manage road flow, while checkpoints and pickets will be set up at public and recreational spots, with female officers assigned for family protection.

Strict action will be taken against one-wheeling, aerial firing, weapons display, hooliganism, and illegal road closures, with special squads formed to curb dangerous motorbike stunts.

RPO urged citizens to celebrate with zeal while avoiding activities that cause harm or distress to others, advising parents to keep a close watch on their children to prevent risky behavior.

APP/hus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

43 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

43 minutes ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

43 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

43 minutes ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

44 minutes ago
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

44 minutes ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago

Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED

7 minutes ago
 Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

7 minutes ago
 Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's ..

Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Pu ..

Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan