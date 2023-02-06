UrduPoint.com

1900 Kites Confiscated During Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 08:09 PM

1900 kites confiscated during crackdown

Police have arrested 24 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated 1900 kites and strings from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 24 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated 1900 kites and strings from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Rawal Town police held Tauqeer, Nehal, Jay, Asad, Fahad, Farhan, Nauman, Hamza, Arsalan, Ali, Mukhtar, Sulaman, Sufyan, Khak and Bilal and recovered 829 kites and strings from their custody.

Similarly, Potohar Town Police arrested Anjum, Waleed, Subhan, Jawad, Shafaat, Saad Hanzala and Rawal Khan and confiscated 1025 kites and strings from their possession, while, Saddar Division Police recovered 86 kites from Saadat.

Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the ongoing crackdown against kite makers and kite sellers is being accelerated.

Related Topics

Police Progress Saddar From

Recent Stories

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assem ..

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

10 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trus ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science ..

25 minutes ago
 Sindh University decides to start academic year fr ..

Sindh University decides to start academic year from February 7

13 minutes ago
 NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

15 minutes ago
 Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanlines ..

Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanliness

13 minutes ago
 Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership ..

Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.