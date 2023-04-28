19,000 maunds of wheat confiscated

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday seized illegally stocked 19,000 maunds of wheat worth over Rs 70 million during separate raids.

Assistant Commissioner Kamran Bukhari launched a crackdown in various villages of the district and confiscated 7,600 bags of wheat weighing 100 kilogrammes.

The seized wheat was shifted to a nearby wheat procurement centre.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain urged the citizens to inform the district administration about the illegal stock of wheat and added that every attempt to smuggle wheat from outside the district would be foiled.

Meanwhile, the DC paid a visit to the emergency ward of the district headquarters hospital and inquired about the health of patients and medical treatment facilities.

He also visited the Rural health centre Chak 87/WB and checked the attendance of doctors and staff.

He directed the staff to improve cleanliness arrangements in the centre.

/bh-sak