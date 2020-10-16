19,000 multiple entry visas issued to Afghan citizens in 5 days under new regime

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan issued around 19,000 multiple entry visas to Afghan citizens within last five days to clear the backlog, following the enforcement of new visa regime.

"Pakistan alone is now issuing more visas to Afghan citizens than the total visas issued to them by some 45 countries represented in Kabul," Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq said on Twitter.

He said under the new regime, long term multiple visas were being issued to all categories of Afghan citizens including visitors, students, businessmen, investors and patients.

He congratulated Pakistan's Ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor A. Khan for streamlining the issuance of visas to Afghan citizens.

He said the charges of corruption and mishandling of applicants in recent years had tarnished the image of Pakistan and caused hardship to visa applicants.