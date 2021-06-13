UrduPoint.com
19,000 People To Be Vaccinated In Sialkot Daily: DC

Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said that 19,000 people will be vaccinated against novel coronavirus in Sialkot district daily.

Addressing a meeting of officials of various government departments here on Sunday, he said the government employees must get themselves vaccinated against corona at the earliest.

He said that the local authorities of all departments would be required to provide data of all employees and their families to the district administration.

The DC said that special centres would be set up for their vaccination. He directed the the government departments to ensure provision of healthy environment inside their offices including cleanliness.

The DC said that the complaints on "Service at Your Doorstep" mobile application should be resolved within 24 hours.

