19000 Power Pilferers Nabbed During Ongoing Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 09:55 PM

19000 power pilferers nabbed during ongoing months

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabbed exactly 19,127 power pilferers in separate operations across South Punjab during the ongoing crackdown against power pilferers since Sep 2023, Mepco official said on Monday

In line with special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan, the teams accompanying task forces continued operations ceaselessly against power pilferers to minimize line losses and check power theft.

In line with special directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan, the teams accompanying task forces continued operations ceaselessly against power pilferers to minimize line losses and check power theft.

During the operations launched from Sep 07, 2023, the teams raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected power theft at 23,610 points.

Taking action on it, the teams arrested 19,127 power pilferers and got registered 23,188 FIRs against power pilferers.

A sum of over Rs 1.46 billion fine has been imposed on the pilferers for stealing over 37 million electricity units. Mepco has recovered over Rs 870 million out of the total fine amount, Mepco official sources confirmed.

Action has been taken against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, meter screen wash and on default chargee, Mepco officials said.

