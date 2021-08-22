19,000 students appear in UAF entrance test

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 19,000 students appeared in the first undergraduate entrance test of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

According to UAF spokesperson around 12,000 students appeared in Faisalabad main campus while the rest of students were appeared in 13 other examination centers set up in the different districts of the province.

He said that UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan had directed to ensure foolproof arrangements. He said that more than 33,000 were registered for 1st and 2nd entrance tests. He said that the university will open the online admission portal for two days (Aug 23 to 24) for the students who could not apply for the second entrance test and wanted to apply. The second entrance test will be held on Aug 29.