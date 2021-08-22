UrduPoint.com

19,000 Students Appear In UAF Entrance Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 09:10 PM

19,000 students appear in UAF entrance test

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 19,000 students appeared in the first undergraduate entrance test of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

According to UAF spokesperson around 12,000 students appeared in Faisalabad main campus while the rest of students were appeared in 13 other examination centers set up in the different districts of the province.

He said that UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan had directed to ensure foolproof arrangements. He said that more than 33,000 were registered for 1st and 2nd entrance tests. He said that the university will open the online admission portal for two days (Aug 23 to 24) for the students who could not apply for the second entrance test and wanted to apply. The second entrance test will be held on Aug 29.

Related Topics

Faisalabad University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank s ..

Dubai Industrial City, Emirates Development Bank sign agreement to boost manufac ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority continues international cul ..

Sharjah Book Authority continues international cultural campaign in Paris

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

Sharjah Ruler gifts 4 rare manuscripts to HQA

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi donates proceeds of her work to aid Gaza-based library

2 hours ago
 UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executi ..

UAQ CP issues resolution to facilitate UAQ Executive Council activities

2 hours ago
 Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 202 ..

Tadweer completes several vital projects in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.