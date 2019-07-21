UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

19,000 Students Appeared In Entry Test

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::The second and final entry test for undergraduate programmes of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was held on Sunday.

As many as 19,000 students appeared in entry test for various disciplines, said a UAF spokesman here today.

He said that that 13 test centers were established across the Punjab province.

As many as 11,000 students took part in the main campus while 8,000 students appeared in other 12 centers.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with Director Admissions Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi inspected the arrangements.

Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi said that all procedure was carried out in a transparent manner based on modern and state-of-the-art computerized mechanism.

He said that the applicants were provided modern facilities and comfortable environment.

