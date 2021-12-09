19000 vaccinated against coronavirus in 2nd phase of RED campaign

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 19000 individuals have received coronavirus vaccine jabs in the first week of the second phase of Reach Every Door (RED) campaign in Khanewal district.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, reviewing pace of progress at a meeting, hinted at action against officials not performing well and stressed on meeting 100 per cent target under the RED vaccination campaign.

He said that private schools not responding to vaccination process must face action while the adult refuseniks should also be convinced on vaccination.

He asked assistant commissioners and health officials to monitor the performance of field teams through inspections.

ADCG Akhtar Mundhera, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majid Bhatti, DHO Fazal ur Rahman and other officials attended the meeting.