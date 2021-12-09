UrduPoint.com

19000 Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In 2nd Phase Of RED Campaign

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:30 AM

19000 vaccinated against coronavirus in 2nd phase of RED campaign

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Over 19000 individuals have received coronavirus vaccine jabs in the first week of the second phase of Reach Every Door (RED) campaign in Khanewal district.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, reviewing pace of progress at a meeting, hinted at action against officials not performing well and stressed on meeting 100 per cent target under the RED vaccination campaign.

He said that private schools not responding to vaccination process must face action while the adult refuseniks should also be convinced on vaccination.

He asked assistant commissioners and health officials to monitor the performance of field teams through inspections.

ADCG Akhtar Mundhera, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majid Bhatti, DHO Fazal ur Rahman and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Progress Khanewal Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Government announces Saturday and Sunday ..

Fujairah Government announces Saturday and Sunday as official weekend with Frida ..

30 seconds ago
 Ras Al Khaimah adopts UAE’s new workweek in loca ..

Ras Al Khaimah adopts UAE’s new workweek in local government

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Ex ..

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Expo Dubai

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the find ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the findings of its GHG Emissions Inve ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.