UrduPoint.com

1,901,966 People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 09:10 PM

1,901,966 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,901,966 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 1,502,157 citizens had been given the first dose while 350,780 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 28,888 health workers were also given the first dose while 20,141 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses. To facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital, Government General Hospital, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224/R-B, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229/R-B, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153/R-B, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sports Mobile Jaranwala Samundri Tandlianwala Government P

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

31 minutes ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

31 minutes ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

2 hours ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.