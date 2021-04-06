1902 professional beggars netted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police has arrested as many as 1902 professional beggars from the city during its ongoing campaign.

The In-charge Anti-Begging Squad City Traffic Police (CTP), informed that traffic police has arrested 1902 professional beggars from various areas of the city.The CTP has lodged a number of first information reports (FIRs) in different police stations against beggars caught from different areas, he said.

He further informed that 33 beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB), the police officer added.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that out of the total beggars caught, nearly 80% were professionals.

A large number of beggars are brought to Rawalpindi from Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and other far-flung areas of the country, who operate through contractors, he said.

The police officer said they had been trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and many professional beggars had been caught and sent behind bars.

CTO urged the citizens to play their role in discourage professional beggars.