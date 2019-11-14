190,222 passed out from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCL)

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :A total of 190,222 students have so far passed out from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCL) while 19,888 were still benefiting from these schools, said official data.

According to the data, PBM was paying Rs 300 per month stipend to parents of each child. As many as 11,858 passed out student have been admitted in government schools for getting higher education.

PBM was paying Rs 4,100 per annum for further education of the passed out students which is Rs 1200 per annum as education stipend. while Rs 500 was also being paid to each student for purchase of books, stationery and Rs 2,400 subsistence allowance to parents.

PBM has established Rehabilitation Schools countrywide in 1995. Children between the age of 5-14 years are weaned away from hazardous labour and enrolled in these centres where they are provided free education, clothing, footwear and stipend as well as subsistence allowance to their parents. Present strength of schools is 159 including 73 in Punjab; 37 in Sindh; 24 in Khyber Pakhtunkwa; 24 in Balochistan; 11 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)/ Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

