ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):A total of 190,222 women of low income group have completed their vocational training from Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) being run by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal while 19,888 trainees were currently getting training from these schools, According to official document, the purpose of WECs was to impart technical training to 200,000 deserving women in the next four years.

The number of WECs would be enhanced from 157 to 350. A total of 50 new WECs would be established in various areas of the country every year.

The WECs had already imparted technical training to 9,410 women in last one year and planning to provide soft loans to the passed out women in collaboration with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) under Ehsaas programme to enable them to start their own business.

As many as 50 more WECs would be established in the country by March 2020. Currently a total of 157 WECs were imparting 16 different trades including drafting, cutting, sewing, designing, interior decoration, beautician, cooking, tie and dye, glass painting, computer and current Microsoft office applications to deserving women.

Telenor Microfinance Bank would impart financial management training among the passed out women of Pakistan Bait ul Mal's Women Empowerment Centres (WECs).

The bank will train the women on performing various financial transactions through digital and conventional channels as well as accessing hassle free credit services.

The trainee women were being paid Rs 30 as daily stipend.�PBM has planned to establish at-least one WEC in each district. Current strength of these Centres is 154 - including 64 in Punjab, 30 in Sindh,32 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 in Balochistan and 11 centres were working in Islamabad , Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Low-income group of women/girls were trained in two shifts.

