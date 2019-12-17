UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

190,222 Women Pass Out From Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) Women Empowerment Centres

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:54 PM

190,222 women pass out from Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) Women Empowerment Centres

A total of 190,222 women of low income group have completed their vocational training from Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) being run by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal while 19,888 trainees were currently getting training from these schools, According to official document, the purpose of WECs was to impart technical training to 200,000 deserving women in the next four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ):A total of 190,222 women of low income group have completed their vocational training from Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) being run by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal while 19,888 trainees were currently getting training from these schools, According to official document, the purpose of WECs was to impart technical training to 200,000 deserving women in the next four years.

The number of WECs would be enhanced from 157 to 350. A total of 50 new WECs would be established in various areas of the country every year.

The WECs had already imparted technical training to 9,410 women in last one year and planning to provide soft loans to the passed out women in collaboration with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) under Ehsaas programme to enable them to start their own business.

As many as 50 more WECs would be established in the country by March 2020. Currently a total of 157 WECs were imparting 16 different trades including drafting, cutting, sewing, designing, interior decoration, beautician, cooking, tie and dye, glass painting, computer and current Microsoft office applications to deserving women.

Telenor Microfinance Bank would impart financial management training among the passed out women of Pakistan Bait ul Mal's Women Empowerment Centres (WECs).

The bank will train the women on performing various financial transactions through digital and conventional channels as well as accessing hassle free credit services.

The trainee women were being paid Rs 30 as daily stipend.�PBM has planned to establish at-least one WEC in each district. Current strength of these Centres is 154 - including 64 in Punjab, 30 in Sindh,32 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18 in Balochistan and 11 centres were working in Islamabad , Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Low-income group of women/girls were trained in two shifts.

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Bank Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Women 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

26 minutes ago

Peshawar Combined FC, DFA Chitral to battle it out ..

2 minutes ago

"India wants genocide of Muslims,” PM Khan tells ..

52 minutes ago

AIIB to scale up its financing for development pro ..

2 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan

3 minutes ago

No Exact Plans on Russia-Turkey Summit on Syria on ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.