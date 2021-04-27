UrduPoint.com


19038 Actions Taken Against Violators Of Corona SOPs: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

19038 actions taken against violators of corona SOPs: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash has said that district administrations have been mobilized to ensure implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and strict actions have been taken against violators.

Giving details here on Tuesday, special assistant said that 19038 actions have been taken against violators during 24 hours and 275 FIRs have been registered.

He said that 5554 persons have been given warning for violating SOPs and fine of Rs 687941 have been recovered from 275 persons. He said that 15 vehicles have been impounded during crackdown on transporters during 24 hours.

Kamran Bangash urged public to support government in efforts to control corona and implementation of SOPs. He said that adopting preventive measures and following guidelines are vital to control corona from further spreading.

More Stories From Pakistan

