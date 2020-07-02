1,904 criminals arrested in June

The police claimed to have arrested 1,904 criminals, including 943 proclaimed offenders, during the last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 1,904 criminals, including 943 proclaimed offenders, during the last month.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that the police arrested 385 drug traffickers and recovered 188.459kg hashish, 20.125kg heroin and 10,803 liter liquor besides nabbing 119 gamblers with money Rs 500,000, mobile phones, etc.

Similarly, the police arrested 119 accused and recovered 148,852 kites, 432 bundles of string, four string machines and nylon thread worth Rs 9.8976 million besides sealing 17 kite factories and four godowns.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested 338 weapon holders and recovered 267 pistols,31 guns, 16 rifles, 7 Kalashnikovs, two carbines, 16 repeaters and a numberof bullets/cartridges, he added.