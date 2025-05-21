19,067 electricity pilferers caught from FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has so far nabbed 19,067 pilferers during ongoing anti-power theft campaign launched on special directives of Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Energy (Power Division) in eight districts of FESCO region.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir in a statement here on Wednesday said that FESCO teams were regularly checking electricity lines round the clock to detect maximum number of power theft in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar.

He said that during massive crackdown against electricity theft, the FESCO teams apprehended 19,067 power pilferers so far including 42 electricity thieves during last 24 hours in six operation circles of the region.

He said that total fine of Rs.2.95 billion was imposed on 19.067 electricity thieves for more than 44.891 million detection units. Similarly, a fine of Rs.1.993 million was imposed on 42 power pilferers caught during last 24 hours for charging 59,000 detection units.

These power pilferers were involved in stealing electricity through different modes including direct supply, shunt systems, drilling holes in the meter body, hacking the meter, etc.

, he added.

Giving further details, FESCO Chief said that total 17,735 domestic consumers, 630 commercial, 599 agricultural and 103 industrial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and applications were moved for registration of cases against 19,037 power pilferers out of them 18,347 accused were booked so far under new Electricity Theft Amendment Act. The police have arrested 13785 accused so far, he added.

He further said that electricity theft is a national crime that must be eradicated. In this connection, zero-tolerance policy has been adopted and vigorous action is being taken against power theft without any discrimination, he added.

He said that operations against power pilferers would continue until the last electricity thief is caught from the FESCO region because electricity thieves are criminals of the country and the nation.

He appealed to the general public to keep a vigilant eye on electricity theft in their surrounding areas and immediately report any suspicious activity to FESCO so that this national crime could be eradicated once for all.