191 Advanced Cameras Installed At Entry, Exit Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A total of 191 artificial intelligence-enabled cameras equipped with advanced technology have been installed at the entry and exit points of Islamabad.

Following the directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the Islamabad capital police are in the process of installing modern cameras equipped with artificial intelligence to make security and surveillance more effective in the Federal capital.

Police spokesman said that Safe City Islamabad was performing the surveillance and monitoring duties in a fully operational and effective manner and playing an important role in the elimination of criminal elements.

Due to these cameras, a taxi driver, involved in sexual harassment, was also arrested after a woman registered a complaint of sexual harassment on the helpline of Islamabad Capital Police "Pukar-15". Upon receiving the complaint, the Safe City Islamabad staff took immediate action and traced the vehicle and shared the information with the police officials concerned.

The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him at Secretariat Police Station.

Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City said that Islamabad Capital Police were utilizing all resources to strengthen the security of the federal capital, adding that the Eagle Squads have been closed from the police stations and centralized in safe city by connecting it with "Pukar-15".

An integrated police unified communication and response system had been launched, under which Eagle squads quickly respond to the calls, he added.

Keeping in view the convenience of the citizens, the missing report of any valuable item is registered through the online system and people are informed to collect it from the relevant police station after being traced.

