191 Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The number of dengue virus cases is increasing as 191 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department, a total of 3288 dengue cases have so far been reported during the current year while 4 people lost their lives to the virus and 787 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department reported 84 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 60 in Lahore, 10 in Gujranwala, 05 in Multan, 02 in Okara, 02 in Faisalabad, 02 in Sargodha, 01 in Toba Tek Singh, 01 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 01 in Chakwal, 01 in Sialkot, 02 in Lodhran, 01 in Bahawalpur, 02 in Kasur, 01 in Khanewal, 01 in Rahimyar Khan, 01 in Khushab, 02 in Jehlum, 02 in Mandi Bahaudin, 02 in Attock, 03 in Sheikhupura, 03 in Vehari and 02 in Gujrat during the last 24 hours.

All the suspected cases of dengue virus have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 2667 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance. The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 427,986 indoor and 108,254 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environmentclean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

