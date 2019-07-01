191 Dental Surgeons appointed on recommendations of PSC

On the recommendations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC), the provincial health department here Monday appointed 191 Dental Surgeons in BPS-17

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :On the recommendations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (PSC), the provincial health department here Monday appointed 191 Dental Surgeons in BPS-17.

During the appointments special quota was reserved for women, minorities and disabled persons. KP Health Department has issued the appointment orders on the recommendations of KP PSC and formal approval of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.