UrduPoint.com

191 Modern Cameras Installed At Entry, Exit Points Of Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

191 modern cameras installed at entry, exit points of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A total of 191 artificial intelligence enabled cameras equipped with advanced technology have been installed at the entry and exit points of Islamabad.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the Islamabad capital police is in the process of installing modern cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence to make security and surveillance more effective in the Federal capital.

Police spokesman said that Safe City Islamabad is performing the surveillance and monitoring duties in a fully operational and effective manner and playing an important role in the elimination of criminal elements in the federal capital Islamabad.

Due to these cameras, a taxi driver involved in sexual harassment was also arrested as a woman registered a complaint of sexual harassment on the helpline of Islamabad Capital Police "Pukar-15".

Upon receiving the complaint, the Safe City Islamabad staff took immediate action and traced the vehicle and shared the information with the concerned police officials. The accused was arrested and a case was registered against him in Secretariat Police Station.

Capital Police Officer (CPO) Safe City said that Islamabad Capital Police is utilizing all resources to strengthen the security of the federal capital, adding that the Eagle Squads have been closed from the police stations and centralized in safe city by connecting it with "Pukar-15".

An integrated police unified communication and response system has been launched, under which Eagle squads quickly respond to the calls.

Keeping in view the convenience of the citizens, the missing report of any valuable item is registered through the online system and people are informed to collect it from relevant police station after being traced.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Technology Police Station Driver Vehicle Eagle Criminals Women All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

18 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

18 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

18 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.