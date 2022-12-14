191 POs held in Malakand div; huge cache of arms drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) ::The district police of Swat, Bunir, Shangla, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower and Bajaur apprehended 191 proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered huge cache of arms and drugs during various search and strike operations throughout the Malakand division.

RPO Malakand Sajjad Khan said here on Wednesday said that 40 SMGs, 19 rifles, 77 short guns, 397 pistols, 17 daggers, 101 magazines, 1.5 kg of explosives, 87 safety fuses, 205 dynamite, and 7024 rounds of different bores were recovered.

Similarly, at least 183.697 kg of hashish, at least 9.105 kg opium, 5.148 kg heroin, 2.68 kg of ice and 312 liters of alcohol were also recovered from the arrested persons, while around 269 timber sleepers and Rs 1,486,000, snatched money were also taken into custody.

The police have also extended full cooperation at tourist's facilitation centres and at all the tourism spots of the region, especially in Swat.