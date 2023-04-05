191 profiteers held, 273 FIRs registered: DC

In a crackdown against profiteers and hoarding, the district administration has got registered 273 FIRs and apprehended 191 shopkeepers for overcharging by checking 17,665 points in the provincial capital city since 1st Ramadan

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haidar disclosed this to media here on Wednesday.

She added that all the price Control Magistrates had been directed to speed up the actions against profiteers and hoarding in their respective areas.

She mentioned that 1022 shopkeepers were imposed fined on violation of rules while 10 points were sealed and 191 owners were detained. She added that yesterday, 1606 points were inspected while 90 violations found and 31 cases were registered against shopkeepers and 02 points were sealed.

The DC said that 14 people who were involved in selling the essential commodities on high prices were detained. She said there was a zero tolerance policy against overcharging.

DC Lahore Rafia Haidar said that apart from regular teams, special teams had also been constituted to inspect the critical markets and take the strict action against profiteers and hoarding.

She directed all Price Control Magistrates to remain in field and ensure the checking of prices of essential commodities on daily basis in their designated areas. "The District Administration Lahore is taking all possible measures to provide the facilities to citizens," she added.