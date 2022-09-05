191 vehicles issued challan tickets for using tinted glasses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :On the special order of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, in-charge Traffic New Town Sector Inspector Usman launched operation against using tinted glasses in vehicles.

During checking at different places 191 vehicles were challenged during last month.

On this occasion Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that the special campaign against black or tinted glasses in vehicles will continue.

There were no legal permission in law regarding using the black or tinted glasses, nor will any excuse will be accepted by the citizens.

He further said that along with maintaining the flow of traffic in the city without hindrance, the implementation of the law is being ensured. He directed the wardens to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly.

He said that strict action will be taken against those who were found in negligent in performing their duties.