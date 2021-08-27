UrduPoint.com

1,911,351 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered;249 New Infections Reported In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

1,911,351 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered;249 new infections reported in 24 hours

As many as 1,911,351 people including 39,165 health workers and 1,872,186 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against COVID-19 from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,911,351 people including 39,165 health workers and 1,872,186 senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against COVID-19 from 23 centres operating across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Friday,249 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 34,161 in the district.

As per the latest data, fifty-five cases were reported from Rawal Town, thirty-two from Potohar town, fifty-nine from Rawalpindi Cantt, seventeen from Gujar Khan, thirty-six from Kalar Syeda, fourteen from Taxila, ten from Murree, seven from Kotli sattian, five from Islamabad, four from Chakwal, three from Kahutta, two each from AJK, Attock, Mianwali, and one from Jhelum.

"Presently 226 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 42 in Holy Family Hospital,35 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,91 in Institute of Urology,46 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,4 each in Bilal and District Headquarter hospital while two each were admitted in Hearts International hospital and Begum Akhtar Memorial trust," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 31,104 patients were discharged after recovery while 3761 were quarantined including 2011 at home and 1750 in isolation. The report said that 9 patients were on ventilators in critical condition,99 stable and 118 on oxygen. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 8.86 per cent in the district, it added.

