192 Arrested During Anti-smog Crackdown In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested 192 individuals besides registered 180 cases on complaints of district administration and line departments during anti-smog crackdown on Monday.
Police spokesman said that the crackdown resulted in the arrest of 55 suspects in the city division,61 in the Cantt area,21 in Civil Lines,five each in Saddar and Iqbal Town as well as 45 in Model Town division.
Meanwhile,Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana mentioned that legal actions were being taken against vehicles,factories,stubble burning and brick kiln owners contributing to smog.
A strict compliance with government directives was ensured,along with necessary support provided to the district administration, Environment Protection Department and other departments.
The CCPO directed the field officers to intensify action against violators of law and maintain effective coordination with the Public Prosecution Department to ensure that offenders were penalized,he ordered.
Bilal Siddique directed the traffic police to continue operations against smoke-emitting vehicles and to set up special checkpoints at the city’s entry and exit points for action against smoke emitting vehicles.
He also highlighted the urgent need for preventive measures and public awareness regarding factors contributing to air pollution.
