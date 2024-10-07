Open Menu

192 Arrested During Anti-smog Crackdown In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM

192 arrested during anti-smog crackdown in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested 192 individuals besides registered 180 cases on complaints of district administration and line departments during anti-smog crackdown on Monday.

Police spokesman said that the crackdown resulted in the arrest of 55 suspects in the city division,61 in the Cantt area,21 in Civil Lines,five each in Saddar and Iqbal Town as well as 45 in Model Town division.

Meanwhile,Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana mentioned that legal actions were being taken against vehicles,factories,stubble burning and brick kiln owners contributing to smog.

A strict compliance with government directives was ensured,along with necessary support provided to the district administration, Environment Protection Department and other departments.

The CCPO directed the field officers to intensify action against violators of law and maintain effective coordination with the Public Prosecution Department to ensure that offenders were penalized,he ordered.

Bilal Siddique directed the traffic police to continue operations against smoke-emitting vehicles and to set up special checkpoints at the city’s entry and exit points for action against smoke emitting vehicles.

He also highlighted the urgent need for preventive measures and public awareness regarding factors contributing to air pollution.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Saddar Government

Recent Stories

Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought o jus ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss again ..

Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

2 days ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

2 days ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

2 days ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

2 days ago
 DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan