192 more coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 192 new coronavirus cases were reported across the Punjab province in the last 24 hours; however, no death was caused due to the pandemic during this period.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 516,825 while the total deaths were recorded at 13,590 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 137 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 11 in Rawalpindi, 5 each in Faisalabad and Sialkot, 3 each in Multan, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Rahim Yar Khan, 8 in Bahawalpur, one each in Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Kasur, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Chiniot and Chakwal, 2 in Gujranwala, and 4 in Toba Tek Singh during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 11,734,572 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 499,357 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.