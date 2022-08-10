UrduPoint.com

192 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

192 more coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 192 new coronavirus cases were reported across the Punjab province in the last 24 hours; however, no death was caused due to the pandemic during this period.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province had reached 516,825 while the total deaths were recorded at 13,590 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 137 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 11 in Rawalpindi, 5 each in Faisalabad and Sialkot, 3 each in Multan, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Rahim Yar Khan, 8 in Bahawalpur, one each in Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Kasur, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Chiniot and Chakwal, 2 in Gujranwala, and 4 in Toba Tek Singh during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 11,734,572 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 499,357 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province. The department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Chakwal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSU ..

TECNO brings exciting gifts for fans with #CAMONSUMMER

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

1 day ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.