192 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed two more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 94,040 after registration of 192 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, so far the total number of deaths recorded was 2164.

As many as 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,2 in Sheikhupura,38 in Rawalpindi,3 in Jehlum, 1 in Attock,2 in Chakwal, 8 in Gujranwala,3 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,18 in Gujrat,2 in Hafizabad, 4 in Mandi Bahauddin, 6 in Multan,1 in Khanewal,2 in Vehari,6 in Faisalabad,2 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Jhang,1 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali,5 in Bahawalpur,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 4 in Sahiwal, 4 in Okara and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpattan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 761,581 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 86,086 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department appealed to the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

