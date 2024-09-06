192 people selected for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' porgramme

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The first phase of the balloting for the housing project "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar", initiated for low-income families, was held under the auspices of the Punjab Information Technology board in Lahore and 192 people, out of 4,487 eligible individuals, from Bahawalpur district were also selected through balloting.

Punjab Housing and Town Planning Director General Saif Anwar Jappa and the deputy commissioners of the relevant districts participated via video-link in the balloting. DC Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa also joined via video link from the commissioner's office in Bahawalpur to oversee the balloting process.

Director Punjab Housing and Town Planning Rao Shafiqur Rehman, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and other relevant officials were also present.