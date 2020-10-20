UrduPoint.com
192 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Oct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:49 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 192 power pilferers and imposed a fine of Rs.19.3 million on them during October 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) nabbed 192 power pilferers and imposed a fine of Rs.19.3 million on them during October 2020.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said Tuesday that FESCO teams conducted raids at various areas and checked electricity meters in five circles of FESCO region.

The teams checked 55581 electricity supply connections and detected power pilferage at 192 sites,where the pilferers were stealing electricity through different modes including use of shunt system, tampering meter bodies, breaking neutral, etc.

The FESCO teams removed electricity supply meters of the accused and issued them detection bills of 1084275 units by imposing a total fine amounting to Rs.19.3 million, he added.

