192 Suspects Nabbed As Dera Police Conduct District-wide Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Dera police have arrested 192 suspects during a large-scale search and strike operation conducted across the district targeting proclaimed offenders,drug traffickers and other criminal elements.
The coordinated operation, conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and led by SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs, included snap checking at various checkpoints and door-to-door searches in over 250 houses.
The police also inspected 247 vehicles—removing tinted glasses—and checked 395 motorcycles for verification.
During the operation,192 individuals,including drug dealers, wanted criminals and suspects, were taken into custody. The police seized 1,170 grams of hashish, 759 grams of Ice drug, 1,018 grams of heroin, one SMG gun, two pistols, and a significant quantity of ammunition.
A total of 11 FIRs were registered in connection with the recoveries.
DPO Sahibzada emphasized the police’s continued commitment to rooting out crime and maintaining law and order throughout the district.
