1925 Employees Opt For VSS From PIACL: National Assembly Told

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday informed the National Assembly that the total 1,925 employees had opted for the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) from Pakistan International Airlines Company Limited (PIACL)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday informed the National Assembly that the total 1,925 employees had opted for the voluntary separation scheme (VSS) from Pakistan International Airlines Company Limited (PIACL).

Replying to a question, he said the VSS package had been designed based upon the length of service of regular employees to commensurate to their basic pay.

He said total seven pilots had been removed from service due to fake educational credentials.

Proper procedure was followed to prosecute them on account of fake educational documents, show cause notices were issued to them and they also submitted their replies in response to show cause notice, he added.

He said disciplinary proceedings were initiated against them after information received from concerned board/universities regarding authenticity of their educational documents.

