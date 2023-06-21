UrduPoint.com

19,254 Sacrificial Animals Sprayed: DD Livestock

Published June 21, 2023

19,254 sacrificial animals sprayed: DD Livestock

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :District Director Livestock Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dilbar Khan Wednesday said that so far, a total of 19,254 animals have been sprayed against Congo.

The staff of the Livestock Department under the supervision of District Director Livestock Department Dilbar Khan on the instructions of the district administration of Dir Lower, sprayed the animals and cattle in various markets in Dir Lower as a precautionary measure to protect them from various diseases.

Congo virus banners have been placed at the entry and exit points of all sacrificial animals' sale points on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. So far a total of 19,254 animals have been sprayed from Congo while a total of 1,649 were sprayed in vehicles transporting sacrificial animals and markets.

