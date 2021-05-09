192,664 COVID-19 suspects visit centers; 1189 died in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Around 192,664 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities so far, out of which 23,725 cases were tested positive, including 24,848 from Rawalpindi and 1909 to other districts who were provided with the required treatment.

According to the data shared by the District Corona Management center here Sunday, results of 1084 people were awaited while 169,637 were declared negative.

The data showed that 1189 people have died so far with 910 from Rawalpindi and 279 to other districts.

"Presently 136 C virus confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 26 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 22 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 61 in Institute of Urology,19 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 7 in Hearts international and one in Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust.

The report further disclosed that 115 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 31 belonged to Rawal Town,24 Potohar town,31 Rawalpindi Cantt,2 Gujar khan,4 Taxila,10 Murree,2 Kahutta,2 Gujrat,3 Islamabad and one each from AJK, Chakwal, Attock, Jhang and Multan.

Meanwhile District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr. Jawad Zahid has advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government. He informed that 2 people have died during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.