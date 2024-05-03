Open Menu

1,928 Medicolegal Certificates Issued In April

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

1,928 medicolegal certificates issued in April

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) As many as 1,928 medicolegal certificates (MLCs) were issued through Police Khidmat Centres at provincial capital hospitals in April.

Lahore Police Spokesperson said on Friday that from the police khidmat counter, General Hospital issued 370 medical certificates, Jinnah Hospital issued 290, Services Hospital issued 216, Mayo Hospital issued 84, and Ganga Ram Hospital issued 62 medical certificates.

Similarly, Mian Munshi Hospital issued 233, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital issued 214, Nawaz Sharif Hospital issued 34, Rural Health Center (RHC) Barki issued 87, RHC Awan Dhaiwala issued 126 and RHC Manga Mandi issued 62 medical certificates.

From the Rural Health Center Raiwind, 96, from the RHC Chuhng 54 medical certificates were issued whereas 373 police employees were provided with medical treatment facilities.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that timely issuance of medical certificates is assisting citizens in legal matters.

