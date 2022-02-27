UrduPoint.com

19,282 Tonnes Of Waste Removed During A Month-long Cleanliness Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has disposed of around 19,282 tonnes of garbage from the various areas of the district in connection with the month-long cleanliness campaign that started on January 28.

According to RWMC spokesman, under the direction of Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been chalked under the campaign to make the district environmental friendly.

Giving details of the cleanliness drive, he informed that around 16,518 tons of waste were removed from February 1 to 22 in Rawalpindi city,1428 tons from Taxila, Gujjar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Kahutta and Murree, while about 1,335 tons of waste was disposed of from private housing societies.

He said RWMC resolved more than 300 complaints received on social media and helpline while wide-ranging cleanliness was also carried out in different shifts.

In addition, he informed that 125 mini dumpers,39 compactors,four-arm rollers, four tractors, two tractor trolleys, and two dumpers were being utilized to complete the task of cleanliness.

He said that waste containers were also being repaired while mechanical sweeping of 100 km area of city roads was being carried out daily, adding washing of metro bus stations and the commercial areas were also underway during the campaign.

Furthermore, the spokesman informed that the cleanliness of Rawalpindi cricket Stadium and its adjacent areas had been kicked off for the upcoming Pakistan-Australia Cricket match to be held in March.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

The spokesman urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the district.

The drive will continue till February 28, he added.

