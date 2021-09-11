UrduPoint.com

19,288 More Persons Get Anti-COVID Jabs

Sat 11th September 2021

19,288 more persons get anti-COVID jabs

The district tally of coronavirus vaccination on Saturday reached 2,338,195 with the inoculation of 19,288 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The district tally of coronavirus vaccination on Saturday reached 2,338,195 with the inoculation of 19,288 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority,40,285 health workers while 2,297,910 other people aged above 17 years have received the vaccine so far.

The report said the district health authority has registered 164 new infections during the last 24 hours including 159 of Rawalpindi and 5 from outside the district while one person had lost his battle of life.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 29 belonged to Rawal Town, 40 from Potohar town,42 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 16 from Gujar Khan, nine from Taxila, four from Kahutta, three from Islamabad, two from Murree and one each from Kotli Sattian,Jehlum and Gujrat.

"Presently 184 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 23 in Holy Family Hospital, 45 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 66 in Institute of Urology, 32 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, five in District Headquarter Hospital, four in Bilal hospital three each in Attock and Hearts international hospital while one was admitted in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Trust" he added.

The report elaborated that five patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,100 stable and 92 on oxygen support.

The positivity ratio was recorded at the rate of 7.73 percent during the last 24 hours, it added.

