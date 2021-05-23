UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

192,992 Persons Vaccinated Against Corona

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:20 PM

192,992 persons vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :As many as 192,992 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 141,396 people had been given the first dose while 26,242 were administered second dose of the vaccine.

He further said that 16,042 health workers were also given first dose while 9312 received second dose of vaccine. He said that 17 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that sufficient stock of the anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 8,786 first doses and 32,472 second doses of vaccine were in the stock atFaisalabad, he concluded.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sunday 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

6 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

1 hour ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

2 hours ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

3 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.