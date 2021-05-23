192,992 persons vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :As many as 192,992 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Sunday that 141,396 people had been given the first dose while 26,242 were administered second dose of the vaccine.

He further said that 16,042 health workers were also given first dose while 9312 received second dose of vaccine. He said that 17 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that sufficient stock of the anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 8,786 first doses and 32,472 second doses of vaccine were in the stock atFaisalabad, he concluded.