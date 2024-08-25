Open Menu

1.92m Olive Saplings Distributed Among Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu has said that 1.92 million olive saplings were provided to farmers to transform Pothohar region into an "olive valley."

According to official sources, 1.32 million saplings were distributed free of cost by the Punjab Agriculture Department, while an additional 600,000 saplings were supplied under a national project at a 67% subsidy.

Secretary Sahu stated that every possible resource was being utilized to ensure agricultural development and the prosperity of farmers in the Pothohar region. A comprehensive transformation plan is being developed to modernize agriculture in the area, making it more aligned with contemporary practices.

The Pothohar region is considered highly suitable for cultivating high-value crops. In line with this, efforts are being made to promote the cultivation of avocados.

Additionally, the region will see the introduction of organic farming practices in their true essence.

Highlighting the region’s agricultural potential, Secretary Sahu pointed out that grapes and olives are the Primary fruits of Pothohar. To enhance the quality and yield of these fruits, technical guidance is being provided to local farmers. Moreover, steps are being taken to promote tomato cultivation, tailored to the region’s climate.

To support land conservation in Pothohar, over 1,500 mini-dams have been constructed with subsidies, the secretary stated. Additionally, more than 2,000 water ponds have also been established in the region. A high-efficiency irrigation system has also been implemented, covering 30,000 acres of land, to further boost agricultural productivity, he concluded.

