193 farmers booked over water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday registered cases against 193 farmers accused of stealing water from Gogera branch canal.

A police spokesman said that on the reports of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Irrigation department Ahsan Naveed,a case was registered in Saddar Jaranwala police station against 168 farmers including Maqbool Ahmad, Mian Abid, Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Boota, Saqlain, Muhammad Shafi, Abdur Razzaq, Imran, Khalid, Akhtar, Naseem, Allah Ditta, Ahmad Ali, Shakeel, etc.

of chak 95-GB on the charges of altering water channel of Gogera branch canal distributory and water theft.

Meanwhile, Tarkhani police station registered a case against 25 peasants of chak 50-GB including Umar Hussain, Barkat Ali and Abdus Sattar, etc. on the charge of stealing canal water.

Police launched investigation into the matter.