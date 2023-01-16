193 kanal state land retrieved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sargodha division on Monday retrieved 193 kanal of stats land worth Rs 9,046,875 from illegal occupants here in Bhakkar.

According to the spokesperson on Monday,ACE got information that some squatters had occupied state land at Rakh Gohar wala area which was property of forest department.

Upon receiving the information, Regional Director Anti Corruption Sargodha Division, Asma Ejaz Cheema tasked Zaheer Ahmed, Assistant Director (investigation) Bhakkar to inquire the matter.

He along with police concerned raided and retrieved the state land from illegal occupants.

Regional Director Anti Corruption Asma Ejaz Cheema said on the occasion that operations against illegal occupants and corrupt mafia would continue on daily basis without any discrimination.