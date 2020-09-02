UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

193 Kanal State Land Retrieved From Illegal Occupants

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:00 PM

193 kanal state land retrieved from illegal occupants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :District administration retrieved 193 kanals of state land from illegal occupants during an operation at Chak No 7/4R, near Rangpur in district Muzaffargarh.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Khan Tareen, assistant commissioner Rana Muhammad Shoaib, along with police and other revenue officers retrieved land 193 kanal and 16 marlas, at Mauza Kodowal, Chak No 7/4R from illegal occupants.

Assistant Commissioner Rana Shoaib talking to locals stated that the government would not allow any to occupy state land. He added that the operation against land grabbers would continue in future also.

Related Topics

Police Rangpur Muzaffargarh From Government

Recent Stories

'Natural calamities provide opportunity to set pri ..

14 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation sends AED4 million of urgent re ..

17 minutes ago

 

22 minutes ago

Gargash, Ben-Shabbat review consolidating cooperat ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 2 September 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.