193 kanal state land retrieved from illegal occupants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :District administration retrieved 193 kanals of state land from illegal occupants during an operation at Chak No 7/4R, near Rangpur in district Muzaffargarh.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Amjid Shoaib Khan Tareen, assistant commissioner Rana Muhammad Shoaib, along with police and other revenue officers retrieved land 193 kanal and 16 marlas, at Mauza Kodowal, Chak No 7/4R from illegal occupants.

Assistant Commissioner Rana Shoaib talking to locals stated that the government would not allow any to occupy state land. He added that the operation against land grabbers would continue in future also.