193 More Corona Cases Diagnosed Positive In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :About 338 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 7866 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator, Provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, as many as 2722 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 80 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

