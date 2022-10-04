UrduPoint.com

193 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 06:47 PM

193 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said on Tuesday that 193 new dengue cases had been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said on Tuesday that 193 new dengue cases had been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 74 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 68 in Lahore, 17 in Gujranwala and 14 in Multan, three each in Faisalabad and Bahawalnagar, two each in Sheikhupura and Sargodha, one each in Gujrat, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Vehari, Chakwal, Layyah, Pakpattan, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin and Rajanpur.

He said that a total of 7,428 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year, while nine people died of the virus.

The P&SHD secretary said that 893 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 67,126 indoor and 13,289 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae. The squad killed dengue larvae at 1,960 places in the province during daily surveillance. The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Died Gujrat Kasur Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Mandi Bahauddin Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rajanpur Vehari From

Recent Stories

Senate body reviews existing provisions, proposed ..

Senate body reviews existing provisions, proposed amendments in ICT Trust Act, 2 ..

8 minutes ago
 Sheesha center raided, 4 held

Sheesha center raided, 4 held

8 minutes ago
 Afan Aziz elected unanimous KP Textile Mills Assoc ..

Afan Aziz elected unanimous KP Textile Mills Association chairman

8 minutes ago
 Senate defers Govt. bill, grants extension to cabi ..

Senate defers Govt. bill, grants extension to cabinet body for presentation of r ..

8 minutes ago
 Gold rates increase by Rs2150 04 Oct 2022

Gold rates increase by Rs2150 04 Oct 2022

15 minutes ago
 Putin, Malian President Reaffirm Intention to Coop ..

Putin, Malian President Reaffirm Intention to Cooperate on Eradicating Terrorist ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.