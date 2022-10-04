193 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said on Tuesday that 193 new dengue cases had been reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 74 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 68 in Lahore, 17 in Gujranwala and 14 in Multan, three each in Faisalabad and Bahawalnagar, two each in Sheikhupura and Sargodha, one each in Gujrat, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Vehari, Chakwal, Layyah, Pakpattan, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin and Rajanpur.

He said that a total of 7,428 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year, while nine people died of the virus.

The P&SHD secretary said that 893 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 67,126 indoor and 13,289 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae. The squad killed dengue larvae at 1,960 places in the province during daily surveillance. The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.