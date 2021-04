193 patients tested positive for coronavirus during 24 hours: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that corona pandemic has become severe in Faisalabad and 193 patients tested positive for COVID-19 during past 24 hours.

He was briefing the 2nd meeting of Coordination Committee for anti-corona measures held on Friday with Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan in the chair. Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Additional Commissioner Coordination Imran Raza Abbasi, CEO Health Dr. Bilal Ahmad, Medical Superintendents Allied and District Headquarters (DHQ) hospitals Dr. Mushtaq Sipra and Asif Hameed Salimi were also present.

Deputy Commissioner said that corona positivity ratio in Faisalabad was 14%.

However, district administration is ensuring implementation of anti corona SOPs in markets, bazaars and public places in addition to distribution of face masks for controlling third wave of corona pandemic.

He said that complete lockdown on Friday and Saturday is being implemented while random sampling for corona test was also started in commercial markets.

He said that 906 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools were sealed during last 18 days in Faisalabad over violation of anti-corona SOPs. He further said that 8,477 senior citizens had also been vaccinated against coronavirus at 5 centers in Faisalabad.