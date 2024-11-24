193 properties seized in IIOJK since 2023 as part of drive to silence Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Indian government has attached at least 193 properties in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since the start of 2023. The move is widely criticized as punitive action against Kashmiris for their association with the ongoing freedom movement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the confiscations, involving lands, houses, shops, and offices, have been carried out by India’s dreaded agencies such as the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and Special Investigation Agency (SIA), along with the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Observers view this as part of New Delhi’s broader strategy to economically weaken Kashmiris and suppress their aspirations for freedom.

Critics argue that the confiscations are carried out under the guise of draconian laws and have escalated since the abrogation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.

Political experts and analysts in Srinagar described the actions as part of a settler-colonial project aimed at altering the region’s demographics by displacing local Kashmiris and facilitating the settlement of non-locals.

Properties belonging to prominent pro-freedom leaders and organizations, including those of the late Syed Ali Gilani, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, and Jamaat-e-Islami, have been targeted. Even the headquarters of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar has been confiscated.

Additionally, numerous residential houses, shops, and complexes have been demolished under similar pretexts.

Experts emphasize that these measures are intended to intimidate the local population into abandoning their support for the freedom movement. They warn that such actions are deepening economic distress in the territory and fueling resentment among the people of IIOJK.

The Modi-led BJP government has also identified additional properties for attachment, signaling a continuation of this policy. Observers lament that these measures are a clear attempt to economically cripple the people of Kashmir and force them into submission.

“Destroying homes, demolishing shops, and confiscating properties will not subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom,” local political analysts said, urging the international community to take notice of India’s actions.

Despite these aggressive tactics, Kashmiris remain steadfast in their pursuit of self-determination. Experts warn that such colonial practices have failed in the past and are unlikely to succeed in the future. Calls for an international response to India’s policies in IIOJK are growing as the region faces increasing oppression.

The ongoing confiscations reflect the Indian government’s determination to suppress dissent, but they also highlight the resilience of Kashmiris in the face of adversity.