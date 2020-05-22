193 PWDs get financial assistance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Duaaba Foundation donated Rs 1.5 million to 193 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), hailing from eight different union councils, here on Friday.

The financial assistance of Rs 8000 was given to each person with disability affected by lockdown due to COVID 19 threat.

The financial assistance cheques were delivered in a ceremony chaired by Deputy Director Social Welfare, Muhammad Shoaib Razaand District Coordinator Duaabad Foundation Muhammad Bilal.

Duaabad Foundation in collaboration with social welfare department presented cheques among the deserving persons, belonging to UCs Budh, Mehmoodkot,Qasba Gujrat, Karamdad Qureshi, Sharif Chijra, Ghazi Ghat, Alward, and Thatha Gormani.