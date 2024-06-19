19,302 Tons Waste Removed From Faisalabad: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) removed 19,302 entrails and waste
material of sacrificed animals during first two days of Eid-ul-Azha.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said here on Wednesday that the FWMC workers
remained active in their beats to ensure zero-waste district during Eid days.
He said the FWMC had established 330 points across the district where the waste workers
collected 19302 tons of entrails and other waste material of sacrificed animals which was
later on disposed of at a dumping site.
He said that cleanliness operation across the district was continuing in full swing in addition
to mechanical washing of the roads and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated
in this regard, he added.
