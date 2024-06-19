19,302 tons waste removed from Faisalabad: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) removed 19,302 entrails and waste

material of sacrificed animals during first two days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said here on Wednesday that the FWMC workers

remained active in their beats to ensure zero-waste district during Eid days.

He said the FWMC had established 330 points across the district where the waste workers

collected 19302 tons of entrails and other waste material of sacrificed animals which was

later on disposed of at a dumping site.

He said that cleanliness operation across the district was continuing in full swing in addition

to mechanical washing of the roads and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated

in this regard, he added.