194 development schemes ongoing with Rs 664 mln

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 194 development schemes launched under Punjab Municipal Service Programme were nearing completion with funds allocation of Rs 664 million.

The funds were allocated largely for development schemes such as road construction, water supply infrastructure, drainage projects, and machinery for maintaining municipal services in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Manzar Javed Ali stated this Tuesday during a review meeting of the development schemes and apprised the participants that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was keen to see all districts of the province fully developed.

He informed that under the supervision of Municipal committee, tehsil councils and town committees as many as 194 civic amenities schemes were formulated in order to facilitate people. He added that seven water turbines were upgraded, and roads network in Tehsils Chunian, Pattoki, Kot Radha Kishen and Kasur was improved.

A district monitoring team had been constituted to supervise the ongoing works, he added.