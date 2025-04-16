194 Lahore Police Constables Promoted
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) As many as 194 constables have been promoted to the rank of head constable on the orders of Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana.
The promotions were approved during a promotion board meeting chaired by DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar. The board also included SSP (Discipline) Imran Karamat Bukhari and SP (Headquarters) Zunair Cheema.
The promoted constables belong to various units within the Lahore Police including Operations, Investigation and Security Divisions.
Among those promoted are Syeda Umeed Nargis Rizvi, Sabira Parveen, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Asad, Muhammad Tauqeer Nasir, Haider Ali Mehdi, Shan Ali, Muhammad Asif Ramzan, Muhammad Zahid Khan, Muhammad Owais, Muhammad Ilyas and Ali Raza.
In this regard, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana congratulated the newly promoted policemen and extended best wishes for their future responsibilities.
